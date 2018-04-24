Huawei P20 series made its official debut last month in London and now, the Android flagship is making its way to India.

The company is releasing the top-end P20 Pro and the low-end P20 Lite in the country exclusively on Amazon India. They will go on sale from May 3 for Rs 64,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

The highlight of the Huawei P20 Pro is its photography hardware. It has the top rated camera phone in the world with an outstanding DxOMark score of 109, 10 points clear of the second best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Huawei P20 Pro houses Leica-made triple camera module — 40 MP (F1.8, 1/1.7-inch lens size and Optical Image Stabilization) + 20 MP (F1.6) + 8 MP Telephoto (F2.4) — with 3x optical zoom, phase detection and laser AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash.

On the front, it houses impressive 24 MP camera with autofocus, F2.0 aperture and full HD (1080p) video recording ability.

Other stipulated specifications include a big 6.1-inch OLED full HD+ (2160x1080p) display, proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor with dedicated Neural Processing Unit, ARCore support, Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 OS, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, as the name suggests, Huawei P20 Lite is a watered-down version of the Pro series. It comes with a smaller 5.84-inch LCD display, Kirin 659 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes packed with a dual-camera module -- 16MP sensor (with F/2.2 aperture)+ 2MP (F2.0 aperture) with LED flash on the back and a 16MP snapper on the front.

Key specifications of Huawei P20 series:

Models Huawei P20 Pro Huawei P20 Lite Display 6.1-inch full HD+ (2240x1080p) OLED screen Aspect ratio: 18.7:9

Pixel density: 408 ppi (pixels per inch) 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) LCD IPS screen Aspect ratio: 18.7:9

Pixel density: 432 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 8.1 OS-based EMUI 8.1 Android 8.0 OS-based EMUI 8.0 Processor HUAWEI HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core (4 x 2.36GHz Cortex A73 + 4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A53) + micro core i7 HUAWEI HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (4 x 2.36GHz Cortex A73 + 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex A53) GPU Mali-G72 MP12 Mali-T830 MP2 RAM 6GB 4GB Storage 128GB 64GB Camera Main: 40 MP (F1.8, 27mm, 1/1.7-inch, OIS) + 20 MP B/W (F1.6, 27mm) + 8 MP (F2.4, 80mm) with Leica optics, 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, autofocus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus), LED flash, 4K video recording

Front: 24MP with F2.0 aperture, face unlock feature, full HD video recording, 3D Portrait Lightning and Portrait Mode. Main: 16 MP (F2.2, 1.0µm lens size) + 2 MP (F2.0 aperture)with phase detection autofocus, LED flash, face detection, geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, full HD video recording

Front: 24MP with F2.0 aperture, face unlock feature, full HD video recording, 3D Portrait Lightning and Portrait Mode. Battery 4,000mAh Up to 22 hours video playback

Close to 22 hours of web browsing

Up to 25 hours 3G calling

Close to 89 hours of music playback 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons IP67 water-and-dust resistant certification, fingerprint sensor, single/dual SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type C USB port Fingerprint sensor, single/dual SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type C USB port, A-GPS/GLONASS Dimensions 155.0 x 73.9 x 7.8 mm 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.4 mm Weight 180g 145g Colors Black/ Twilight/ Pink Gold/ Midnight Blue Black/ Twilight/ Pink Gold/ Midnight Blue Price Rs 64,999 Rs 19,999

