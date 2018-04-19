Huawei P20 Pro broke covers last month at an event in Grand Palais, Paris and now will be making its debut in India next week.

The company has begun sending out invites to media outlets for a product launch event on April 24. Though there is no specific mention of the device name, the catchphrase of the invitation—"See Mooore"—gives away the hint that it is the Huawei P20 Pro. It had used the same tagline for promotions on social media platforms prior to the global launch in late March.

As advertised, Huawei P20 Pro's USP is its photography hardware and is currently the top rated camera phone in the world with an outstanding DxOMark score of 109, 10 points clear of the second best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Huawei P20 Pro boasts Leica-made triple camera module— 40 MP (F1.8, 1/1.7-inch lens size, and Optical Image Stabilization) + 20 MP (F1.6) + 8 MP Telephoto (F2.4)—with 3x optical zoom, phase detection and laser AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash.

On the front, it houses impressive 24 MP camera with autofocus, F2.0 aperture and full HD (1080p) video recording ability.

Other stipulated specifications include a big 6.1-inch OLED full HD+ (2160x1080p) display, proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor with dedicated Neural Processing Unit, ARCore support, Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 OS, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 4,000mAh battery.

Besides Huawei P20 Pro, the company is expected to launch the generic P20 model too. It features a 5.8-inch LCD display, dual cameras with 12MP + 20MP sensors on the back, 24MP front snapper, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,400mAh battery. So far, critics have claimed both phones are best for the camera.

