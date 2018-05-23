Technology major Samsung released the recently unveiled Galaxy A6, A6+ and J6 series in India. All three smartphones come with flagship Galaxy S9-inspired design.

The Galaxy J8, A6 and A6+ sports an Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, but differ in terms of internal specification and build quality.

The Galaxy A6+ is a high-end model among the lot. It flaunts a metallic shell on the back offering premium feel and also stability to the phone's structure to sustain accidental drop and protect internal hardware from damage.

It also features massive 6.0-inch super full HD+ AMOLED display, Android Oreo OS, 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 3,500mAh battery.

Besides the beautiful design, the Galaxy A6+ houses a feature-rich dual-camera—16MP with F1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP sensor with F1.9 aperture. With this, users can adjust the focus on the foreground and the backgrounds to get Bokeh blur effect. On the front too, it features equally impressive 24MP with F1.9 aperture, which guarantees good quality selfies images even under low light conditions.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A6 features a 5.6-inch super AMOLED HD+ screen, Android Oreo OS, 1.6GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), 16MP rear camera(with F1.7 aperture), 16MP front snapper with F1.9 aperture and a 3,000mAh.

Both the Galaxy A6 and the A6+ come with a fingerprint sensor, Face recognition system, smart voice assistant Bixby and wireless cash transfer feature Samsung Pay via Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

The Galaxy J6 comes with a polycarbonate-based shell, which is sturdy enough to withstand an accidental drop. It features a 5.6-inch AMOLED screen with HD+ (1440x720p) resolution, Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 13MP rear shooter, 8MP front camera, Android Oreo software with Experience UI, a dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE support (Cat.4) and a, 3000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Along with Galaxy A6, Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy J8, it will be released to the market in July. It comes with a bigger 6.0-inch HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Oreo software, 16MP+5MP dual-camera on the back, 16MP snapper on the front and a 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+ and J6 series price and launch offers:

The new Galaxy J6, A6 and A6+ are available across all Samsung authorised retail chains and Samsung e-shop website starting today. The Galaxy J6 will also be available on Flipkart while the Galaxy A6 and A6+ can be purchased on Amazon.

The Galaxy A6+, A6(4GB RAM/64GB) and A6 (4GB RAM/32GB) are priced at Rs 25,990, Rs 22,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively. As part of launch offers, consumers buying Galaxy A6+ and A6 through ICICI Bank credit cards or Paytm are entitled to get additional Rs 3,000 cash back.

On the other hand, Galaxy J6 (4/64GB) and J6 (3/32GB) variants are priced at Rs 16,490 and Rs 13,990 respectively. Consumers buying Galaxy J8 and J6 through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards or Paytm will get an additional cashback of Rs 1,500.

All the aforementioned Samsung devices are also available on Paytm Mall store mobile app.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A6 series:

Models Galaxy A6+ Galaxy A6 Display 6.0-inch super AMOLED full HD + screen (2220x1080p) Aspect ratio: 18.5:9 5.6-inch super AMOLED HD + screen (1440x720p) Aspect ratio: 18.5:9 OS Android OS (most probably Oreo 8.1) Android OS (most probably Oreo 8.1) Processor 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with Adreno 506 GPU 1.6GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 7870 with Mali T830 GPU RAM 4GB 3GB/4GB Storage 64GB (+ up to 256GB) 32GB/64GB (+ up to 256GB) Camera Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture) + 5MP (F1.9 aperture), LED flash

Front: 24MP with F1.9 aperture and LED flash Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture) with LED flash

Front: 16MP with F1.9 aperture and LED flash Battery 3,500mAh 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 6, 2CA) 4G-LTE (Cat. 6, 2CA) Add-ons Metallic body, Bixby voice-assistant, Face recognition, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (801.11 a/b/g/n; 2.4GHz/5GHz), micro SD card slot, A-GPS, NFC (Near Field Communication), Dolby Atmos audio system (headphones) Metallic body, Bixby voice-assistant, Face recognition, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (801.11 a/b/g/n; 2.4GHz/5GHz), micro SD card slot, A-GPS, NFC (Near Field Communication), Dolby Atmos audio system (headphones) Dimensions 160.1 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm 149.9 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Colours Black/ Blue/ Gold/ Lavender Black/ Blue/ Gold/ Lavender Price Rs 25,990 3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs 21,99

4GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 22, 990

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J6 and J8:

Models Galaxy J6 Galaxy J8 Screen 5.6-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity Display with 1440x720p resolution 6.0-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity Display with 1440x720p resolution OS Android Oreo Android Oreo Processor Samsung Exynos 7870 with Mali T830 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with Adreno 506 GPU RAM 3GB/4GB 4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, + up to 256GB via microSD card 64GB, + up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main: 13MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, full HD video recording, LED flash,

Front: 8MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, LED flash Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture)+5MP (F1.9 aperture), full HD video recording, LED flash, Bokeh effect

Front: 16MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, LED flash Battery 3,000mAh 3,500mAh Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons Polycarbonate body, Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microSD, micro USB, 3.5 mm audio, FM Radio Polycarbonate body, Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microSD, micro USB, 3.5 mm audio, FM Radio Colours Black, Blue and Gold Black, Blue and Gold Price 3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs 13,990

4GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 16, 490 Rs 18,990

