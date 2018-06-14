Last month, Oppo subsidiary Realme launched the company's phone Realme 1 in India. It was available in two colour options—Diamond Black and Solar Red—on Amazon India with prices starting at Rs 8,990. Now, the company is all set to release the Silver limited edition next week.

The new Realme 1 Silver limited edition flaunts visually appealing grey-hued shell with glossy glass on top exuding premium feel. It even tops its Diamond Black model, which comes with tessellated polygons, giving diamond-like reflective effect on the cover.

Most often times, the phone-makers compromise build quality to cut cost, but Oppo's Realme has managed to set a new benchmark in the budget segment.

Except for the exterior looks, rest of the internal hardware remains same for the new Realme 1 model. On front, it flaunts a huge 6.1-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD display with 403 ppi (pixels per inch) and 18:9 aspect ratio. With such widescreen, users are guaranteed of cinematic viewing experience and the massive 3,410mAh battery will help them enjoy watching a full movie if not more without having to charge during the viewing session.

Under-the-hood, the Realme 1 runs latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS backed by powerful 12nm class MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) deca-core with dedicated dual AI cores, 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/ 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB).

The USP of the Realme 1 is its camera hardware. It boasts 13MP rear camera with LED flash, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), depth effect, which enables users to blur the background of a photo while focusing in on an object in the foreground.

On the front, it gets better. The company has ditched fingerprint sensor in the Realme 1 and is banking on its face unlock feature. It houses feature-rich 8MP sensor and has Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered real selfies technology, which is capable to recognizing 296 recognition points based on age, sex, skin colour or tone and precisely get all the face information of the owner.

Other stipulated features of the Realme 1 include triple-slot tray (SIM 1 + SIM 2 + microSD card), FM Radio, Bluetooth v4.2 and support micro USB port.

Realme 1 price and availability details

The company is offering the Realme 1 Silver limited edition in 4GB RAM+64GB storage for Rs 10,990 and will be exclusively available on Amazon on June 18.

Realme 1 vs Competition:

With an eye-catching design, good hardware and pocket-friendly price-tag, Realme 1 will give a stiff challenge to the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Honor 7A, 7C, Samsung Galaxy J6 and Motorola Moto G6 series, among others.