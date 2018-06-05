OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers went on sale in India on May 29, but it won't be available after today, as the company is selling the final stock of the units on Amazon one last time on June 5.

For those unaware, the new OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers, like the 2017-series OnePlus 5T Star Wars model, comes with a customised design matching the superhero-ensemble theme including gold-hued Avengers logo, OnePlus brand engraving, Alert slider, camera ring on the back. It also features tessellated textures resembling the company's official Karbon case crafted from DuPont Kevlar (Aramid fibre), which is class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibres used in aerospace and military equipment.

The package also comes with the Iron Man helmet-inspired sturdy cover and also a gold-coated medallion representing one of the Marvel Avengers heroes.

Inside too, it comes with the best configuration compared to generic models. Marvel Avengers unit come with sumptuous 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage, while other variants come with 6GB RAM + 64GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB.

OnePlus 6 flaunts a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It features Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the rear side, OnePlus 6 sports a glass cover on top of the metallic shell with the special coating on top to sustain accidental water splashes and also the mild rains.

It features rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

Other stipulated specifications include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

Interested consumers can head to Amazon India at 12 pm to buy your OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Silk White -8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

