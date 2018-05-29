It's been a week since the original OnePlus 6 went on sale in India and now, the company is all set to release the special Marvel Avengers edition later today.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition sale will go live on Amazon from 12 pm IST. It comes with sumptuous 8GB RAM and a whopping 256GB internal storage for Rs 44,999.

Is OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers worth the buy?

Absolutely yes! Though OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition is the most expensive OnePlus phone to date. It is worth every penny.

Like the OnePlus 5T Star Wars model, the new OnePlus 6 comes with a customized design matching the superhero-ensemble theme including gold-hued Avengers logo, OnePlus brand engraving, Alert slider, camera rings on the back. It also features tessellated textures resembling the company's official Karbon case crafted from DuPont Kevlar (Aramid fibre), which is class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibres used in aerospace and military equipment.

The package also comes with the Iron Man helmet-inspired sturdy cover and also a gold-coated medallion representing one of the Avengers heroes.

Also, the company in a bid to lessen the burden on consumers is offering lucrative launch offers. Prospective consumers can claim Rs 2,000 cash on Citibank debit/credit Card and No Cost EMI for up to 3 months on all popular banks.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers is also covered with 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify on downloading Kotak 811 app. Rs 250 off for all Amazon Prime Video consumers and discounts up to Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle e-books.

Other partner offers to include up to Rs 2,000 cash back and Device Insurance for Idea subscribers and benefits up to INR 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

The company also added that the device will be available across all offline stores including the Bengaluru experience store, authorised stores and Croma stores across India, starting June 3, 2018.

OnePlus 6 vs Competition:

The new OnePlus 6 will be up against the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Honor 10, Motorola Moto Z2 Force and the iPhone 8 Plus, among others.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus.