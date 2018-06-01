Ram Gopala Varma-Nagarjuna's Officer, Raj Tarun's Raju Gadu and Vishal's Abhimanyudu released in cinema halls around the world on June 1 amidst huge hype, promotions and expectations.

Are you busy with your work or don't you have time to decide on which one among Officer, Raju Gadu and Abhimanyudu should you watch this weekend? Here, we make your job easy and help you decide for the weekend.

Officer movie review: Among the three films, this is the most-talked-about and highly-anticipated movie because it is coming from the deadly combo of Ram Gopal Varma and Akkineni Nagarjuna, who have set a trend with their movie Siva. It is an action crime film with a runtime of 2.04 hours and has got a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Written by RGV, Officer explores a real story based on the life of IPS officer Prasanna. The people, who have already watched it, say that it is a routine film with dragging in parts, but interesting twists make it an engaging watch. Nagarjuna and other lead actors' performances, amazing sound effects, stunning chase scenes, climax are highlights of the movie. It is a brilliant treat for fans of Nagarjuna and stunts.

Read: Officer movie review

Abhimanyudu movie review: It is a dubbed version of director PS Mithran's hit Tamil movie Irumbu Thirai. It has struck a chord with the Telugu audiences, say that it is a good cyber-crime drama that is so pertinent to our digital times. The film is high on action quotient and Vishal and Arjun Sajra's performances are treat for action lovers. Samantha fills the slot of romance and glamour.

Read: Abhimanyudu movie review

Raju Gadu movie review: Directed by debutante Sanjana Reddy, it is a comedy film with a good dose of romance and action. The movie deals with an interesting story of a kleptomaniac and it is engaging throughout barring some unnecessary comedy sequences. Lead actors' performances and production values are highlights of the film. If you are a lover of the comedy film, you should not miss this one.

Read: Raju Gadu movie review

Overall, Abhimanyudu has garnered a positive response from the audience and critics, while Officer and Raju Gadu got mixed reviews and average ratings. You should not miss watching the Vishal and Samantha starrer, if you can't afford time for all the three this weekend.