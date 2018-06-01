Director Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV's Telugu movie Officer featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Myra Sareen in the lead roles, has received mixed review and average rating from the audience.

Officer is an action crime film, which has been written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, who has also co-produced it with Sudheer Chandra under his banner R Company Production. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2.04 hours.

Akkineni Nagarjuna has delviered wonderful performance, which is the highlight of the movie. Myra Sareen has got good scope for acting and she has done justice to her role. Baby Kaavya, Feroz Abbasi, Sayaji Shinde, Ajay, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Rajendra Prasad have done good job, say the audience.

Officer has decent production values and Ravi Shankar's background score, Bharat Vyas N and Rahul Penumatsa's camera work and action choreography are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Officer movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience response.

#Officer -Best RGV film since Officer and Best Nagarjuna film since Officer! In a league of its own.. The dialogues in the film are as meaningless/stupid as above! The movie is a disaster! Tailpiece: Nag: Cinema baledu gan RGV: Manam chepindi Sound gurinche ga Nag:

#Officer is definitely a come back flim for #RGV irrespective of talk a good watchable suspense cop drama...#OfficerReportingOnJune1st For best experience plz watch in dolby atmos. Sound effects superb..#Officer Fully satisfied as a fan...@iamnagarjuna once again proved that he is best in script selection...#Officer

Nothing happens in the 1st half The premise is interesting but the proceedings are quite dull. Apart from @iamnagarjuna no other actor not even a single one holds ur attention Only take away is the Re-Recording and the sound and interval premise. Let's see emavuthado #Officer A 10mins sequence in 2nd half chase choreographed well.. Heroine is damn irritating man.. #Officer #Officer..This film is a sensory assault on the audience, the camera movements just gave me a vertigo feeling and it's just tooo loud...Too Loud. No Story, No Logic , No EmoTion , No Execution There is absolutely nothing. Just Rubbish. Thyview Rating 3/10 Only +ves , if I must say..may be Nagarjuna , few sound effects and maybe a action sequences ..maybe . I am nitpicking here. What an absolute Disaster. I never thought #RGV can make a badder movie than his department. But this film is on same level Y @RGVzoomin Y? #Officer

#Officer --- (1/5) Truly TERRIBLE !!! UNBEARABLE one. No Novelty in Story-wise. Even the camera shots picturization is eye IRRITATING. Poorly written dialogues. Boring Screenplay all over. In all, the movie is totally an Un-digestable product for all movie-goers. Stay Away!!!

