Director PS Mithran's Telugu movie Abhimanyudu starring Vishal, Samantha Akkineni and Arjun in prominent roles, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Abhimanyudu is a dubbed version of the Tamil action thriller Irumbu Thirai, which was recently released and has become hit at the box office. The movie is released in the Telugu states to cash in on the popularity of actor-cum-producer Vishal. The film has got a U certificate from the censor board and its has a runtime of 2.41 hours.

Abhimanyudu movie story: The movie is about an army officer (Vishal), who suffers from his bad temper. He lands in a problem a master hacker (Arjun), when he tries to expose the crime of data stealing. How is Arjun misusing date to make money? How does Vishal fight against him? The rest of the film answers these questions.

Analysis: PS Mithran has chosen an interesting concept of cybercrime, which is very relevant at the moment as the issues of Aadhaar Card and Facebook-Cambridge Analytica are the talk of the town. The director has been successful in executing this theme on screen in an engaging and entertaining, say the audience

Performances: Vishal and Arjun have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of Abhimanyudu. Samantha has no much scope for acting and she impresses you with her glamour and chemistry with hero. Delhi Ganesh, Sreeja Ravi, Robo Shankar, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Suman, Vincent Asokan and Kaali Venkat have done justice to their roles and they are also assets, say the viewers.

Technical: Bankrolled by Vishal, Abhimanyudu boasts of rich production values. Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, George C Williams' cinematography, visual effects, action choreography and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

Abhimanyudu movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter.

