Kollywood fans have been curiously looking forward to know about the release plans of much-awaited movies Kaala and Vishwaroopam 2. Now, Vishal, the president of the Tamil Producers' Council (TFPC), has given some clarity on when the flicks would see the light of the day.

"As far as I heard, Kamal sir had planned to release Vishwaroopam 2 in the month of May. Now, we will decide with the producer and the release regulation committee and decide on the release date. Regarding Kaala, the producer will decide on the release date, and since they have co-operated to all our demands, we will see that the film gets released on the date the makers are planning for," Vishal was quoted as saying by Behindwoods.

Vishal said that TFPC has formed a committee to regulate the release of the movies. The producers' guild has the list of movies which will hit the screens till next summer.

Rajinikanth's Kaala was scheduled for release on April 27, but due to the strike, it has been reportedly pushed to June. The makers are yet to announce their plans.

The TFPC has reportedly decided that the movies of the stars will be given slots for release during the festive season and long weekends like Diwali, Pongal and Tamil New Year. Whereas the movies of low and moderate budgets will be given importance during normal weekends.

The producers' guild had called an indefinite strike March 1 with the support of other south Indian film industry players over virtual print fee charged by the DSPs. While Telugu and other industries agreed to the new terms, Kollywood did not budge and remained firm on its demands.

The TFPC later intensified its protests by shutting down entire cinema-related works in the third week of March. It was called off a few days ago after the government's intervention.

However, the strike has delayed the release of over 40 movies, which will be now given space for release.