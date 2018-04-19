Rajinikanth's Kaala teaser has achieved an important milestone on YouTube. The promotional video from the Tamil movie has not only garnered an earth-shattering response but has also broken a crucial record.

The clip from Rajinikanth's film has garnered close to 2.4 crore hits with 4.98 lakh likes and 65,000+ dislikes so far and has beaten the teaser record of Ajith's Vivegam, which has amassed over 2.3 crore views on YouTube with over 6.5 lakh likes and 1.18 lakh dislikes.

The next major challenge for Kaala is to break the teaser records of Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love, which has garnered 2.5 crore hits with 3.44 likes and 29000 dislikes, and of Vijay's Mersal, which has amassed over 3.8 crore hits with over 10 lakh likes and 2.28 lakh dislikes.

The teaser of Kaala was released March 2. The promotional video revolves around Rajinikanth's character in Kaala and gives an outline of the content of the movie. The superstar is seen in stylish avatars, mouthing punch dialogues and taking on his rival.

However, the trailer of Kaala is yet to hit the internet.

The movie was supposed to be released April 27, but it appears to have been delayed due to the recently-concluded Kollywood strike. To make way for the films that were supposed to be out in March and April, the makers of Kaala have reportedly postponed it to June.

In the film, Rajinikanth plays the role of a gangster who is a messiah to Tamils in Mumbai. The movie marks the second union of the superstar with Pa Ranjith after Kabali. The actor's multifaceted son-in-law Dhanush has produced the flick.