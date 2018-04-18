Tamil cine-goers heaved a sigh of relief when the 48-day strike that brought Kollywood to a standstill was called off Tuesday, April 17. More than anybody else, the Rajinikanth fans welcomed the news as they hoped the Thalaivar's film would release April 27 as it was announced before.

After a crucial meeting with theatre owners and digital service providers, convened under the aegis of the state government to find a solution to the impasse, the Tamil Nadu Producers' Council (TFPC) decided to call off the strike that paralyzed the film industry in the state for more than a month.

Soon after the TFPC president, Vishal announced the deadlock had been resolved, Rajinikanth fans started requesting the makers through social media platforms to release the movie April 27. Now, they are curiously looking forward to the announcement from the makers of the flick.

In fact, industry insiders say that the theatre owners want to release the Rajinikanth movie this month to recover the losses incurred due to the strike and to cash in on the summer holidays. However, the film is unlikely to hit the screens, considering that there is a huge backlog as the release of at least 40 movies have been delayed due to the strike.

The TFPC will also have a meeting Wednesday to have a clear strategy on giving space to the movies, which were supposed to hit the screens last month. A panel will be formed to regulate the releases.

"So many films have missed its release due to the strike. The releases are already placed in an order. We will discuss with all the producers tomorrow and officially announce the new release dates for all the upcoming movies tomorrow," Only Kollywood quoted Vishal as saying.

Recently, there were rumors that Rajinikanth's Kaala had been pushed to June. The Pa Ranjith-directorial is funded by Rajini's son-in-law Dhanush, while Lyca Productions will distribute the flick.