The release of Rajinikanth's much-awaited Kaala has reportedly been delayed due to the ongoing strike in the Kollywood. The Tamil movie will now hit the screens only in June.

Rumors are rife that Kaala, which was supposed to be released April 27, has been postponed to June 15. The industry insiders are of the view that the movie needs large-scale promotion and it cannot be released in a hurry although it received certification from the censor board.

With no signs of the strike in the Kollywood strike coming to an end, the makers of Kaala are forced to delay the release of the film, reports said. The Tamil Nadu Producers' Council has requested the makers of the Rajinikanth film to delay its release to give space for the films that were supposed to be out in March and April.

Kaala is a gangster movie directed by Pa Ranjith. It is bankrolled by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush.

Kollywood went on strike in March demanding reduction of charges by the digital service providers. The producers suspended the releasing of the movies in theatres. Initially, the strike had received support from the Telugu and Kannada film industries but they later solved the issues after negotiations with the digital service providers.

Unfortunately, Kollywood was not happy with the revised terms and decided to intensify the protest by shutting down film-related activities from March 16. It has to be noted that the exhibitors, who were screening old movies till then decided to stop the screening completely by keeping a few demands, including the abolition of the local taxes.

However, their strike was later called off after the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners' Association got a favorable response from the state government. But the issues between the producers' guild and digital service providers remain unsolved.