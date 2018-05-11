In a first of its kind in Kollywood, Vishal had a 'footage screening' of Irumbu Thirai two days ago to the select men from the media where the first half of the flick was shown. The critics, who have seen the movie, have whole-heartedly appreciated the flick, thereby evoking a lot of curiosity in the minds of the viewers.

Cast and Crew:

Vishal will be seen an army man named Kathiravan and Samantha enacts the role of a psychologist, Rathi Devi in Irumbu Thirai, directed by PS Mithran. Arjun Sarja plays the antagonist's character of White Devil. Delhi Ganesh, Robo Shankar, Kaali Venkat and others are in the cast.

Yuvan Shankar Raj has scored the music, Ruben has edited the movie, while George C Williams has handled the cinematography department.

Story:

Technology has brought a lot of positive changes into our lives, but at the same time there is negative side to it. Vishal's Irumbu Thirai deals with one such issue. With the rise of internet consumption, there is a massive increase in cyber crime in general and data theft in particular.

Our every single move is being recorded and we often hear about the people's bank accounts being hacked. Irumbu Thirai tries to throw light on the modus operandi of this crime. It is a new-age action thriller which promises to give an edge-of-the-seat experience to the audience.

The movie tries to raise a few important questions like whether the country ready for Digital India.

Reviews:

Vishal is returning after the hit movie Thupparivalan. The movie had won the viewers' hearts with its content and the hero's performance. With his latest Irumbu Thirai garnering good reviews, people are curiously looking forward for the second half of the movie. Will it be a feather in Vishal's cap?

Find it in the viewers' words here:

mithunbharathi: #IrumbuThirai leaping in sceeenplay strength so good wid d info and research about data fraud and sale of data and qrcode.... tamil cinemas 1st real cybercrime evolving

#IrumbuThirai straight after d interval is agmark english film... too gud the sequences n making and lots of darknet info and cybercrime screenplay .... tooooo gud ... thriller evolving

#arjunsback in #IrumbuThirai jus b4 interval ... so wat will vishal do now his family event in danger and vishal in complete problem lock

Rajasekar: #IrumbuThirai 1st half - @Psmithran rightly sets everything, an intelligent cybercrime thriller with a strong emotional connect. Vishal shines, loved Delhi Ganesh's characterization. @thisisysr BGM . For a change, not an usual commercial heroine role for @Samanthaprabhu2

Sidhu: #IrumbuThirai Interval: Going solid so far. Pinning premise of a common man stuck in a cyber theft issue. Starts off well, gets lagged a bit and then picks up heat towards interval. Vishal is clean, but the hero of the film so far is definitely @thisisysr - terrific RR!

S Abishek: When it comes to maintaining visual hygiene, @george_dop is one of the best currently.

#IrumbuThirai 's tonality is a huge plus to the film. Watching experience is so easy on the eyes.

Ramesh Bala: Watched da 1st Half of #IrumbuThirai

A racy riveting cyber crime thriller..

@VishalKOfficial is a Military officer.. But his part is more of civilian nature.. He is good..

@Samanthaprabhu2 looks pleasing and has a pleasant Doctor role..

Looking forward to the 2nd half

Surendhar MK: #IrumbuThirai first half: While Robo Shankar brings the roof down with his antics, veteran actor Delhi Ganesh delivers a composed performance and shined as @VishalKOfficial's father. @thisisysr's background score is terrific Ups the ante at crucial junctures.