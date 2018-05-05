In a first of its kind in Kollywood, Vishal is all set to introduce 'footage screening' through his latest movie Irumbu Thirai in the Tamil film industry. The makers of the movie will be giving a sneak peek of the movie in the one-hour screening at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai to selected journalists and critics, two days before the theatrical release.

Announcing the news, Vishal tweeted, "Yes we will be holding the screening of #IrumbuThirai 1st half on #may9th to my lovely friends from the media before the grand http://release.no holds barred.dis is similar2 showin 2 fmly #DigitalIndia.#aadharcard.wont hold bk to show to my fellow http://ppl.gb."

Reports say that the makers might screen the first half of Irumbu Thirai. It is an attempt to create a lot of buzz around the movie which will guarantee a good opening for the Tamil flick.

Irumbu Thirai, which has got 'U' certificate from the regional censor board, will hit the screens on May 11. The movie is written and directed by PS Mithran. Samantha plays the female lead in the movie, which has Arjun Sarja in the antagonist role.

PS Mithran's film deals about data theft and how our important details are being misused through technology. "We protect our phones with locks and patterns but that's like closing the front door. The back door is where they access details from. We are hardly ready for Digital India," the director is quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

Delhi Ganesh, Robo Shankar and others are in the cast. It has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Ruben's editing and George C Williams' cinematography.

Irumbu Thirai was kick-started in October 2016, but it got delayed for multiple reasons. Finally when the film was ready for release, the Kollywood 48-day strike forced the makers to postpone the release.