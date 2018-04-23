After the success of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam, Samantha is all set to treat her fans with two big projects in May. Her much-awaited multilingual Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati in Telugu) and Tamil movie Irumbu Thirai are hitting the screens next month.

Nadigaiyar Thilagam is the first among the two and will be out on May 9. Samantha plays a pivotal role in the movie and Keerthy Suresh is the title character. It is a biopic on legendary South Indian actress Savitri and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Samantha will be reportedly seen as a journalist named Madhuravani. Malayalam actor Dulqueer Salmaan is also a part of the project, which also has Vijay Devarakonda, Shalini Pandey, Mohan Babu and others in the cast.

Samantha's other movie is Irumbu Thirai. It was supposed to be out in March, but the release was postponed due to the Kollywood strike, which lasted for 48 days. The latest movie will release on May 11, two days after Nadigaiyar Thilagam.

In both the movies, she has different roles. It has to be seen how the viewers will receive her roles in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Samantha is basking in the success of Rangasthalam, which has minted over Rs 175 crore at the worldwide box office. It is her second movie in the last 12 months to have made such a huge business after Vijay's Mersal, which amassed over Rs 250 crore in its lifetime.