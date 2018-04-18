Ilayathalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Mersal has been invited for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, which will be held between July 12 and 22.

"#Mersal Gets Invited to 22nd "BUCHEON INTERNATIONAL FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL"(BiFan), an international film festival held annually at #SouthKorea . Yet another big honor for #Mersal Team. @actorvijay @Atlee_dir @arrahman @AntonyLRuben @dop_gkvishnu @Hemarukmani1 @iam_SJSuryah," the official page of Mersal tweeted along with the invite.

Movies with "experimental spirit with a unique vision and style" will be screened at the film festival. The Vijay starrer is already on an award-winning spree. It has won numerous honors at Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards, Edison Awards, National Film Awards UK and Techofes Awards.

Mersal is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films and Atlee Kumar directed the movie. Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nithya Menen are in the female leads.

The Tamil movie is now at the 5th place in the list of all-time highest-grossing movies of South India by grossing over Rs 251 crore. The list is dominated by multilingual films with the two-part Baahubali series in the first two positions for minting over Rs 2,300 crore at the global box office.

Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Kabali are in the third and fourth positions, having earned more than Rs 290 crore, Rs 286 crore, respectively.

Mersal was embroiled in a controversy over its critical comments on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India. The Tamil Nadu BJP had raised objections, which only attracted more number of the audience.