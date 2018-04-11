Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's wife Samantha Akkineni had slammed the reports about her pregnancy. But the Rangasthalam actress opened up about their plans on when they plan to start a family.

After dating Naga Chaitanya for years, Samantha Akkineni, who is riding high on the blockbuster success of Rangasthalam, got married in October 2017. The actor duo who is fondly called as Chaisam are married for six months now and the fans are waiting for the couple to make another happy announcement soon.

Of late, it was speculated that Samantha was pregnant with her first baby and the couple would welcome the child by 2018 end. The actress recently in an interview with Film Companion during Rangasthalam's promotion spoke about when they plan to have their first baby.

Talking about what has changed after marriage, Samantha said, "I am a bit traditional and I look after home as how my mother and my mother-in-law do. Chay and I have a very normal approach to things; from writing our provision list to deciding the menu for dinner, to seeing if everything is there at home. Day-to-day activities are organised by us. I like to do that at home."

Samantha added, "Things have definitely changed after the marriage. Before, it was just me and my way of living, but now, my family is most important and the way we conduct things at home are very impartant.

When quizzed about having child, Samantha laughed and said that she and Naga Chaitanya have decided 'the timeline for it. She said, "I have put a date as to when I want my baby. The date has been fixed! Like, as if that's going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date! But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby."

Watch here complete interview of Samantha Akkineni: