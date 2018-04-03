Samantha has one more hit to her credit at the box office in the form of Rangasthalam. With the success of the Ram Charan's film, she now has eight films that have breached the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office.

The wife of Naga Chaitanya has now equaled the records of Kajal Aggarwal, who has been part of eight movies from Bollywood and South that have done over Rs 100-crore business. It has to be noted that all of Samantha's movies were made in South, while two of Kajal's Rs 10--crore flicks were made in Bollywood.

Mahesh Babu's Dookudu was the first movie of Samantha to have grossed over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. Suriya's 24, Vijay's Kaththi, Theri and Mersal, Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi and Jr NTR's Janata Garage are the other movies on the list of Samantha's centuries.

She is the first South Indian actress to have registered two movies in Rs 100-crore club after her marriage, defying the old belief in the industry that married women cannot be successful in films in South India.

Shruti Haasan is in the third place (seven films). She is followed by Anushka Shetty (five) and Nithya Menen, who was part of three movies which did over Rs 100-crore business, although she played second fiddle in all the films.

Interestingly, Nayanthara, who reportedly commands the highest salary in South India among actresses, is yet to register her name in the Rs 100-crore club.

Rangasthalam, meanwhile, has just taken four days to reach the Rs 100-crore mark. It is a period movie written and directed by Sukumar.