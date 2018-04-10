Ram Charan's Rangasthalam crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office in 11 days and it has become the fourth all-time highest grossing Telugu film, beating the lifetime collection record of drama Magadheera.

Rangasthalam collected Rs 128 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie clashed with four new releases and witnessed over 60 percent drop and collected Rs 40.44 crore gross in the global market in its second weekend. The film went on to become the fifth all-time highest grossing film, smashing the record of Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu.

The Sukumar-directed period drama witnessed further dip in its collection on its second Monday. Rangasthalam is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 2.85 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 11, taking its total collection to Rs 151.29 crore in the global market.

Rangasthalam has become highest grossing movie for Ram Charan, beating Magadheera, which minted Rs 150 crore gross. The movie is expected to land in the third rank in the list of all-time highest grossing Telugu movies, beating the record of Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, which grossed Rs 164 crore gross in the coming days.

Made on a mega budget of Rs 60 crore, Rangasthalam fetched Rs 80 crore to its producers from the sale of its theatrical rights. The Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni starrer have earned Rs 95 crore for its distributors in 11 days. The movie has not only recovered 100 percent of their investments but also got a profit of 18.75 percent.

Here is the list of all-time highest grossing Telugu movies. The numbers and ranks mentioned here are based on various reports and they may not match the figures released by their makers. The figures of some movies also include their collection from Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi dubbed versions. All the numbers in Rs are crore.