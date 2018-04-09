Ram Charan's Rangasthalam continues to keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office after its second weekend. It has also become fifth all-time highest grossing Telugu film in 10 days, beating the record of Mahesh's Srimanthudu.

Rangasthalam had collected Rs 128 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week and went on to become the seventh all-time highest grossing Telugu movie. The film had earned Rs 81 crore for its distributors in just seven days.

People in the industry had thought that its dream run would come to an end due to the four new releases -- Chal Mohan Ranga, Inthalo Ennenni Vinthalo, Gulebakavali and Satya Gang.

As predicted, Rangasthalam witnessed a steep decline in its collection on its second Friday, when compared to its opening day business. But with the new releases getting mixed talk, the Sukumar-directed film became the first choice for film-goers Saturday and Sunday. The movie went on from strength to strength over the weekend.

As per early estimates, Rangasthalam collected approximately Rs 19.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day total collection to Rs 147.10 crore gross. The movie has inched to closer to the mark of Rs 150 crore gross mark in the global market.

Rangasthalam has also shattered the lifetime record of Srimanthudu and become the highest grossing film for Mythri Movie Makers. The movie is also expected to smash the record of Magadheera. It should be seen whether it would be able to beat the record of megastar Chiranjeevi's comeback film Khaidi No 150.

Here is the list of all-time highest grossing Telugu movies. The numbers and ranks mentioned here are based on various reports and they may not match the figures released by their makers. The figures of some movies also include their collection from Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi dubbed versions. All the numbers in Rs are crore.

Rank Movie Gross 1 Baahubali 2 1706.50 2 Baahubali 600.00 3 Khaidi No 150 164.00 4 Magadheera 150.00 5 Rangasthalam 147.10 6 Srimanthudu 144.55 7 Janatha Garage 134.80 8 Attarintiki Daaredi 131.00 9 Jai Lava Kusa 130.90 10 Sarrainodu 127.60

The distributors around the world have spent Rs 80 crore on its theatrical rights. Rangasthalam has earned Rs 93.15 crore for them in 10 days.

Here are the area-wise theatrical rights and distributors' earnings of Rangasthalam in 7 days. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures released by the makers. All the figures are in Rs and crore.