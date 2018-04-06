Ram Charan's Rangasthalam made a superb collection at the worldwide box office in the first week and became the ninth all-time highest grossing Telugu film, beating the lifetime record of Allu Arjun's Sarrainodu.

Ram Charan is considered to be one of the most popular Telugu actors, his last few films didn't work well. While other actors who debuted with him churned out back-to-back hits. The mega power star took a long time to come up with a good movie and score a blockbuster for himself. His association with Sukumar had generated a lot of hype for Rangasthalam and its promos had created a lot of curiosity around the film.

The hysteria surrounding helped the Ram Charan starrer register good advance booking as well as brilliant first-day opening collection. A strong word of mouth helped it fare well over the weekend as well. Rangasthalam collected Rs 90.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie earned Rs 56.96 crore for its global distributors in the first three days.

But the Sukumar-directed film witnessed drop of around 50 percent in its collection on Monday, as it was busy working day for everyone. Rangasthalam remained rock-steady on the following weekdays and is estimated to have collected approximately over Rs 39.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office over the first week.

As per early estimates, Rangasthalam has collected approximately over Rs 130 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. In seven days, the Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni starrer has earned Rs 81 crore for its global distributors, who had invested Rs 80 crore for its theatrical rights.

Rangasthalam has shattered the record of Allu Arjun's Sarrainodu, which raked in Rs 115 crore at the global box office during its run in theatres. The movie is also expected to beat the lifetime records of Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, Attarintiki Daaredi, and Jai Lava Kusa in its second weekend and land at the fifth rank on the list of all-time highest grossing Telugu movies.

Here is the list of all-time highest grossing Telugu movies. The numbers and ranks mentioned here are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual figures released by their makers. The figures of some movies also include their collection from Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi dubbed versions. All the numbers in Rs are crore.