Ram Charan's Rangasthalam fared well at the worldwide box office on Wednesday and went on to beat the lifetime collection record of Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham in just six days.

Having rocked the box office in the first weekend, Rangasthalam witnessed drop in its collection on Monday and went on to cross Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in four days. The movie remained rock-steady at the ticket counters on Tuesday and Wednesday and made decent collection everywhere.

As per the estimates, Rangasthalam collected approximately Rs 121 crore gross at the worldwide box office in six days. The movie has shattered the record of Allu Arjun's DJ, which raked in Rs 115 crore at the global box office in its life time. It has landed in the 10th rank in the all-time highest grossing Telugu movies.

As per its current pace of collection, Rangasthalam is expected to surpass Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office in the next four days. The movie is set to beat the lifetime records of Magadheera, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, Attarintiki Daaredi, Jai Lava Kusa and Sarrainodu. If it smashes these records, the movie will become the fourth highest grossing Telugu movies of all time.

Here is the list of all time highest grossing Telugu movies. The numbers and ranks mentioned here are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual figures released by their makers. The figures of some movies also include its collection from Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi dubbed versions. All the numbers are in Rs and crore.