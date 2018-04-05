Chal Mohan Ranga started on a good note in the premiere shows and became the second-biggest opener for Nithiin at the US box office Wednesday. However, it failed to halt the dream run of Rangasthalam.

Nithiin had scored a blockbuster with director Trivikram Srinivas' A...Aa at the US box office. The actor teamed up with the filmmaker again for Chal Mohan Ranga. Trivikram Srinivas has written the script and produced Chal Mohan Ranga.

The actor and filmmaker's association brought in Rs 2.27 crore Chal Mohan Ranga's overseas theatrical rights. It was a record price for Nithiin.

The distributors premiered the Nithiin-starrer in over 100 screens in the US and it opened to a fantastic response. As per early estimates, Chal Mohan Ranga has collected approximately $120,000 from 99 screens at the US box office in the preview shows. Its collection is likely to cross $150,000 when the final numbers are revealed.

Trivikram Srinivas-directed A...Aa collected $251,548 [Rs 1.69 crore] from 200 screens at the US box office in the premiere shows, and it was the biggest opener for Nithiin. Chal Mohan Ranga might have failed to beat this record, but its per-screen average is almost equal to that of the earlier film.

Some trade analysts predicted that Chal Mohan Ranga would slow down the collection of Rangasthalam as it forced the latter out at several centers. It was also predicted that it might even not allow the Ram Charan-starrer to surpass the $3-million mark at the US box office. But it has apparently failed to do so.

The Sukumar-directed period drama is undeterred and has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters in the country. As per early estimates, Rangasthalam collected $57,022 at the US box office Wednesday, taking its six-day total collection to $2,688,936 (Rs 17.51 crore). It is expected to surpass the $3-million mark in the country in its second weekend.