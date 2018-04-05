Director Krishna Chaitanya's Telugu movie Chal Mohan Ranga (CMR), starring Nithiin and Megha Akash, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Chal Mohan Ranga is a romantic drama with all the elements to entertain the family audience. Besides direction, Krishna Chaitanya has written the story and screenplay for the movie, which has been produced by Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of 2.28 hours.

Chal Mohan Ranga Story: Mohan Ranga and Megha meet in the US during the rainy season, fall in love during winter and go their separate ways during summer. While Mohan Ranga is reeling from the breakup, Megha is still thinking if breaking up was the right thing to do and is looking for signs that might show her the way. Does she find a sign, and more importantly, do they end up together?

Performances: Nithiin and Megha Akash have done good jobs and their performances and chemistry are the highlights of Chal Mohan Ranga. Madhunandan, Rao Ramesh and others have done justice to their roles, and are among the big assets of the film, say the viewers.

Technical: Chal Mohan Ranga has decent production values. Natarajan Subramaniam's picturizaion, selection of beautiful locales and costumes, S Thaman's songs and background score, add to the film, say the viewers.

Chal Mohan Ranga review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film, as shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response.

Watch Chal Mohan Ranga official trailer here: