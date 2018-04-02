Director Krishna Chaitanya's Chal Mohan Ranga (CMR) has completed the formalities of the censor board and is to release as Nithiin's next family entertainer after his blockbuster movie A..AA.

Chal Mohan Ranga is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2018 and is scheduled to be released April 5 in theatres around the world. The makers held its special screening April 2 for the officials of the censor board. The board members were very happy with the first copy of the film and awarded it a U certificate.

Nithiin is all thrilled with Chal Mohan Ranga getting a U certificate from the censor board. He took to Twitter to share his excitement. The actor tweeted: "And CHAL MOHAN RANGA gets CLEAN 'U' from the censor board!! All set for a Grand release on APRIL 5th #ChalMohanRangaOnApril5th."

The buzz on the social media is that the makers also organized March 30 a special screening of Chal Mohan Ranga for its distributors. The distributors are happy with the final product and are confident about its success at the box office.

Industry insider Sashi Kiran tweeted: "#ChalMohanRanga special show has been screened for few distributors last night ! Received Extraordinary reports . Probably one more hit this summer!"

Chal Mohan Ranga is a romance drama featuring Nithiin and Megha Akash in the lead roles. Written by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie is about a guy and a girl, who meet each on the journey of their life and fall in love with each other. The film is very special for Nithiin because it is produced by his favourite actor Pawan Kalyan and Tivikram of A...AA fame under the banners PK Creative Works and Sreshth Movies.

S Thaman has composed music for this movie and its songs have already become hit with the audiences. The trailer of Chal Mohan Ranga Theatrical has received wonderful response from the audiences with its views count reaching 4,833,816 views. Its promos show that the film has all the commercial ingredients like romance, action, comedy and sentiments and it is set to be another good family entertainer.