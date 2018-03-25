The makers of Chal Mohana Ranga (CMR) starring Nithiin and Megha Akash are holding a grand pre-release event on Sunday. Power star Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas are the chief guests at the function.

Chal Mohana Ranga is a romance drama between two happy-go-lucky persons. The movie is written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya of Rowdy Fellow fame. It is the 25th film of Nithiin, who is leaving no stone unturned to make the landmark film of his career a memorable one.

Nithiin is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan and the powerstar is set to produce the actor's next movie, to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The Ishq star requested both of them to be the chief guests at the pre-release event of Chal Mohana Ranga. They have agreed to take some time off their busy schedules to attend the function.

Nithiin recently confirmed the news about Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas attending the pre-release event of Chal Mohana Ranga. The actor tweeted, "All set for a Grand Pre Release event of #ChalMohanaRanga on the 25th of this month..and my Producer and our POWER STAR wil b the Chief Guest for the function!! Exciteddd!! Other details soonn!! "

The pre-release event of Chal Mohana Ranga is live streamed on the YouTube channel of Mango Music. Nithiin also shared the link of the live video for the people those who cannot attend this function. He also tweeted, "Let's Roar at #ChalMohanRangaPreRelease Event today! Can't make it to the venue? Watch it live here:... #Nithiin25."

Chal Mohan Ranga has six songs and all of them are well received by the audience. S Thaman has composed the music. The music director will perform live at the pre-release event of the film.

This will be S Thaman's second live performance in front of Pawan Kalyan and the musician is excited about it. He tweeted, "Will be performing for the Second time before our #powerstar @PawanKalyan after #blockbuster #naayak ♥️ Excited for 25th #ChalMohanRanga #prereleasevent (sic)"