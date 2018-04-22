Ram Charan's Rangasthalam continues to make a good collection at the US box-office in its fourth week, despite clashing with Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu.

Rangasthalam received a brilliant response at the US box office in its opening weekend. Its screen count was reduced by Chal Mohan Ranga in its second week and Krishnarjuna Yuddham in its third week. Trade experts from the industry that the new releases would affect its collection, but the movie surprised everyone, by making better collection than them in the country in these two weeks.

Many thought that superstar Mahesh Babu's much-awaited film Bharat Ane Nenu would surely halt the collection of Rangasthalam at the US box office in its fourth week. But Rangasthalam has once again surprised the trade analyst, by keeping the cash registers ringing the ticket counters in the country. Though its screen count is reduced, its per-screen average collection is good and intact.

Rangasthalam has collected $7,671 at the US box office on its fourth Friday and its 22-day total collection has reached $3,404,218 (Rs 22.55 crore). Considering its current pace of collection, the movie will not be able to cross $3.5 million in its lifetime. However, it has already become the highest grossing non-Baahubali Telugu film in the country.

Taran Adarsh, one of the Noted Indian film trade analyst tweeted, "Telugu film #Rangasthalam crosses $3.4 million and may even cross $3.5 million, depending on how strong it holds over the next few days in USA... [Week 4] Fri $ 7,671 / 28 locations Total: $3,404,218 [₹ 22.55 cr] @Rentrak (sic)"

Rangasthalam had fetched Rs 9 crore from the sale of its international theatrical rights. The movie has collected approximately Rs 32 crore overseas at the worldwide box office in 22 days. The film is estimated to have earned nearly Rs 16 crore for its distributors.