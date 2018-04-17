Ram Charan's Rangasthalam remained strong at the worldwide box office in its third week, inching closer to the Rs 200 crore gross in global markets in 17 days.

Rangasthalam fared well at the worldwide box office in the second week. Trade experts had predicted that Nani's much-talked-about film Krishnarjuna Yuddham would halt the Ram Charan's dream run of the at the ticket counters in the third week. But the film kept the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters as the new release opened to a mixed response.

The Ram Charan starrer has collected approximately Rs 13 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its third weekend, taking its 17-day total collection to Rs 178 crore gross. Its per-screen average is almost equal to that of Krishnarjuna Yuddham, which has grossed Rs 24 crore approximately in its opening weekend.

Rangasthalam has already crossed the records of Srimanthudu and Khaidi No 150 to become the third all-time highest grossing Telugu film. Its current pace of collection shows that it will not be able to beat the record of Baahubali: The beginning, which is the second all-time highest grosser in Tollywood with its total collection of Rs 650 crore gross.

The Sukumar-directed period drama needs to collect Rs 22 crore gross to surpass Rs 200 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. But it will clash with Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu, which is set to hit the screens April 20. It should be seen whether it will be able to cross this historical mark or not.

Rangasthalam is estimated to have earned Rs 112 crore for its global distributors, who have invested Rs 80 crore on its theatrical rights. Besides recovering their investments, the movie has earned them a profit share of Rs 32 crore.

Written by Sukumar, Rangasthalam is an action thriller starring Ram Charan, Adhi Pinnisetty, and Samantha Akkineni. The makers are thrilled by the great response the film received from viewers and critics alike.