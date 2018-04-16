Nani's Krishnarjuna Yuddham opened to decent response at the worldwide box office on the first day but has only managed to register an average collection in its first weekend.

Nani is one of the most successful young actors from the Telugu film industry and has churned out back-to-back hit films in recent years. His success graph had created a huge demand for the theatrical rights of Krishnarjuna Yuddham and the hype surrounding it made the distribution rights sell at 50 percent more than the price of his previous movies. The distributors then made grand arrangements to cash in on the Nani mania.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham collected approximately Rs 9.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day, and earned Rs 5.60 crore for its distributors. Considering the hype and screen count, the movie was expected to beat the record of Nani's last outing MCA, which minted Rs 15.50 crore gross in the global market on its opening day, but it failed to do it.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham received a mixed response from the audiences and critics. The word of mouth also took a toll on its collection with many film-goers choosing Ram Charan's Rangasthalam as their first choice. The movie registered an average response at the ticket counters around the world Saturday and Sunday.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham is estimated to have collected nearly Rs 25 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has become the third highest grossing film in the opening weekend for Nani as it failed to beat the records of his previous flicks Ninnu Kori (Rs 27.50 crore gross) and MCA (Rs 37.40 crore gross).

Made on budget of over Rs 20 crore, Krishnarjuna Yuddham fetched Rs 26 crore for its producers from the sale of its theatrical rights. As per early estimates, the movie has earned over Rs 13 crore for its distributors in the first weekend. The film is expected to recover the remaining amount in the coming days.