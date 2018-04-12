Nani's Krishnarjuna Yuddham (Yudham) opened to decent response and made a good collection at the US box office during the premiere shows on Wednesday. But the movie has failed to rake in moolah as compared to his earlier release, MCA (Middle Class Abbayi).

Krishnarjuna Yuddham's promotional activities had created hype and curiosity surrounding the movie. But Nani's success graph had created a lot of expectations about its collection, especially at the US box office. Magnus Media acquired its overseas theatrical rights for Rs 3.50 crore and arranged 600 shows in the US, on Wednesday. It is the highest number of screens for Nani's film.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film opened to a good response everywhere in the country. As per early hour updates, Krishnarjuna Yuddham has collected $148,296 from 148 locations at the US box office during the premiere shows on Wednesday. The movie is expected to cross $200,000 when the final numbers are revealed.

Idlebrain Jeevi‏, a trade analyst from the Telugu film industry, tweeted, "#KrishnarjunaYuddham USA hourly gross for premieres at 8:20 pm PST is $148,296 from 148 locations with the per-location average of $1,002. Very good @NameisNani earlier premiere highest gross was $303k for MCA."

As per the latest numbers, Krishnarjuna Yuddham shattered the record of Gentleman, to become the third biggest opener for Nani in the country. When the final figures are released, the movie is expected to beat the record of Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori emerging as the second biggest opener for the actor.

After seeing its hype and screen count in the US, trade analysts from the Tollywood had predicted that Krishnarjuna Yuddham would become the biggest opener for Nani, beating the record of MCA.

However, it seems this film couldn't shatter the record created by Nani's MCA. This situation arose because the advance booking, as well as the timings and the numbers of screens booked, wasn't planned properly.

Here is the list of Nani's biggest openers at the US box office. The numbers mentioned here are based on various reports and they may not match with actual figures released by the makers