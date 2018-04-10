Director Merlapaka Gandhi's Telugu movie Krishnarjuna Yudham starring Nani, Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Krishnarjuna Yudham is an action comedy with a good dose of romance. Merlapaka Gandhi has also written the script for the movie. Sahu Garapati Harish Peddi produced the film under the banner Shine Screens.

Krishnarjuna Yudham story: Krishna and Arjun are look-alike playboys. Krishna hails from Andhra Pradesh, India, while Arjun is an Indian-origin rockstar based in Prague. Both of them fall head-over-heels for two girls, but several difficulties hound the lovebirds. Things take an interesting twist when they come face to face. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Nani has played double role in Krishnarjuna Yudham and he has done justice to both the roles. His action, comedy timing are the highlights of the movie. Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir delivered a decent performance and their chemistry with Nani is good. Ravi Awana and Brahmaji performed well, say the viewers.

Technical: Krishnarjuna Yudham has rich production values. Hiphop Tamizha's songs and background score, Karthik Ghattamaneni's cinematography, action choreography and punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the filmgoers.

Krishnarjuna Yudham review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audiences' response.

Watch Krishnarjuna Yudham official trailer here: