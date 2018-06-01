Raju Gadu movie review and rating by audience: Live updates

Debutante director Sanjana Reddy's Telugu movie Raju Gadu (Rajugadu) featuring Raj Tarun and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles has received positive reviews and rating from the audience.

Raju Gadu is a comedy movie with a good dose of action and romance. Maruthi has written the story for the movie, while Sanjana Reddy and Veligonda Srinivas have penned the screenplay and dialogues, respectively. Sunkara Ramabrahmam has bankrolled the film under the banner AK Entertainments Pvt Ltd. It has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.10 hours.

Raju Gadu movie story: The film revolves around the story of kleptomaniac (Raj Tarun), who can't stop himself from stealing small things. He falls in love with the beautiful girl (Amyra Dastur, but her father hates criminals. How he gets rid his kleptomania to win love forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Sanjana Reddy has picked up an interesting storyline and penned a gripping screenplay for Raju Gadu. The director manages to keep you engaged and entertained throughout the movie, say the audience

Performances: Raj Tarun has done fabulous job as a kleptomaniac and his performance is the highlight of Raju Gadu. Amyra Dastur has done good job and her chemistry with the hero is one of the attractions of the film.Rajendra Prasad, Sithara, Nagineedu, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju and Prudhvi Raj have also done justice to their roles, say the film goers.

Technical: Raju Gadu has decent production values. B Rajashekar's picturisation, Gopi Sundar's music, Dragon Prakash-Real Santosh's fights and Veligonda Srinivas' dialogues are the attractions on technical front, add the viewers.

Raju Gadu movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience's response.

#Rajugadu ....The Captain of the Ship have taken a new concept to entertain the audienc from the boredom routine stories. Comedy, Scenes of Love, Sentiment., everything have been equalized in the movie. More over, the homework done by Miss.SANJANA REDDY is remarkable.

