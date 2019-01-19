NTR: Kathanayakudu has made the poorest collection at the worldwide box office inits 9-days extended opening week. The film has turned out to be the first big disaster of 2019 by incurring huge losses to its distributors.

NTR: Kathanayakudu is the biopic made on the life of late legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, who made huge contribution by bringing certain transformations in the society. Though his real-life story had generated a lot of curiosity about the movie, Balakrishna aggressively promoted the film. Considering the hype around the movie, many in T-Town thought that it would be hit at box office.

As predicted, NTR: Kathanayakudu started on a good note and made decent collection at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. But despite getting positive feedback, the movie witnessed a steep fall in its collections on the following days. The reason for its drop was its clash with Petta, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 – Fun and Frustration, which apparently ate away its prospects.

NTR: Kathanayakudu has reportedly collected around Rs 40 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 9-days extended opening week. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 21+ crore for its distributors, who have invested Rs 70 crore on its theatrical rights. Considering its current pace at the box office, the movie will not be able to recover even 50 percent of their investments.

When Balakrishna announced the biopic, it was speculated that NTR: Kathanayakudu would not just become a blockbuster at the box office, but also create a huge impact in terms of politics. But the numbers show that the movie has failed to achieve both of them. It has turned a big dud.

NTR Kathanayakudu has been written and directed by Krish of Gautamiputra Satakarani. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati Ranganatha, Vishnu Induri have bankrolled it under the banners NBK Films, Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Vibri Media. Balakrishna has played his father NT Rama Rao and Vidya Balan has essayed the role of his wife Basavatarakam in the movie.