Balakrishna's NTR Kathanayakudu was released in a large number of screens to cash in on Sankranthi, but it has ended up making a poor collection at the worldwide box office collection in eight days.

NTR Kathanayakudu had huge hype and promotion before its release and several aspects had raised curiosity about this biopic of NT Rama Rao. Since it had a five-day extended first weekend, the film was expected to make a massive collection and recover over 60 per cent of its distributors' investment in its opening.

The Krish-directed biographical movie registered decent opening on January 9, but despite getting positive word of mouth, the movie failed to make it big at the box office in its opening weekend. Its collection was apparently affected by other new releases like Petta, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 – Fun and Frustration.

Trade analysts predict that the Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan starrer might rake in mullahs on Tuesday, which happened to be Sankranthi holiday. However, NTR Kathanayakudu hit the rock bottom on Monday and it showed a little sign of growth on Tuesday. However, its business further dropped on Wednesday.

As per early estimates, NTR Kathanayakudu has collected approximately Rs 35 crore at the worldwide box office in seven days. The movie has earned a share of Rs 19.50 crore for its distributors, who have invested Rs 70 crore on its theatrical rights. The film has ended up as a disaster, by incurring huge losses to them.

Here are the seven-day area-wise earnings and theatrical rights prices of NTR Kathanayakudu. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are rupees and crore.