Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR) has cashed in on the Sankranthi festival on Tuesday, which was a holiday and shown some growth in its collection at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) box office.

Amidst huge hype and expectations, Vinaya Vidheya Rama graced a record number of cinema halls across the world and made good collections almost everywhere. But the word of mouth took a toll on its collection with the movie witnessing over 70 per cent drop on Saturday. The film did not show any sign of improvement on Sunday. Its business fell further on Monday.

When the people in T-Town thought that it would become a disaster, the Boyapati Srinu-directed film emerged from its ashes like a phoenix and showed growth in its collection across the Telugu states on Sankranthi holiday. 'Vinaya Vidheya Ram remained strong at the ticket counters on Wednesday too.

As per early estimates, Vinaya Vidheya Rama has collected approximately Rs 62.25 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in six days. The movie has earned Rs 46.90 crore for its distributors, who have reportedly shelled out Rs 72.50 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. The Ram Charan starrer has recovered 64.68 per cent of their investments so far.

As per present trends, the earnings of Vinaya Vidheya Rama are likely to cross the mark of Rs 50 crore at the AP/TS box office on Thursday, the seventh day of its release. Since there are no new releases, the movie is expected to fare well and recover 100 per cent of its distributors in its second week.

