Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR) opened to superb response but showed a steep decline in the collection at the worldwide box office on the following days. It has ended up as average grosser in the first weekend.

Several aspects had generated huge expectations and curiosity about Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The hype surrounding it not only made its worldwide theatrical rights sell at record prices but also got it huge advance booking for its first day. The trade analysts predicted that the movie would get an Earth-shattering response.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama was premiered in around 200 cinema halls across the US on Thursday and registered lukewarm response everywhere. Its screening began in India in the wee of hours of Friday and almost all shows ran to packed houses. The movie witnessed 100 per cent of occupancy in most of the cinema halls across India in the later shows of its opening day.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama collected Rs 45 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and smashed the record of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam, which was the biggest opener for mega power star with Rs 44 crore gross. The movie earned Rs 31.10 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 90 crore on its rights.

However, the Boyapati Srinu-directed action flick failed to strike a chord with the filmgoers and critics, who described it as a mindless movie with little entertainer values. The negative word of mouth took a toll on its business on the following days. When compared its opening day, Vinaya Vidheya Rama witnessed a steep decline of over 70 per cent on Saturday and it went on to see a further dip on Sunday.

As per early estimates, Vinaya Vidheya Rama has collected Rs 73 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has failed to beat the record of Rangasthalam, which is the highest grosser for Ram Charan with its opening weekend collection of Rs 90.50 crore gross.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is estimated to have earned over Rs 45 crore for its distributors in the first weekend. The movie has recovered 50 per cent of their investments in three days. Considering its current pace, the film will incur huge losses to its overseas distributors. It should be seen whether it return others' investments.