F2 – Fun and Frustration has made a fantastic collection at the worldwide box office in the six-day first week. Its per-screen average is bigger than that of NTR Kathanayakudu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Petta.

F2 - Fun and Frustration starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej hit the screens days after the release of Balakrishna's NTR: Kathanayakudu, Rajinikanth's Petta and Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Its clash with these big-ticket films had made the trade experts keep their fingers crossed about its collection at the worldwide box office.

But these big movies opened to mixed response, which paved the way for F2 Fun and Frustration to rock the box office. The movie received a positive response from the movie buffs, who described it as a treat for the family audience during this Sankranthi. The film registered superb collection at the worldwide box office on the first day – Saturday and the word of mouth boost its business on the following days.

As per early estimates, F2 - Fun and Frustration has collected approximately Rs 61.43 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the six-day first week. The Anil Ravipudi-directed film has earned Rs 38.19 crore for its global distributors, who have shelled out Rs 34.50 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has returned the investments with some profit share to most of its distributors in six days.

Here are the seven-day area-wise earnings and theatrical rights prices of F2 - Fun and Frustration. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are rupees and crore.