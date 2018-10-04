The makers of NOTA starring Vijay Devarakonda have reportedly not sold its theatrical rights for all the regions as they have planned to release the movie in some parts of the world on their own.

Vijay Devarakonda has churned out back-to-back blockbusters like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. His success graph has generated a lot of hype for his next outing NOTA, which is set to hit the screens on October 5. Moreover, this movie marks his acting debut in the Tamil films, which has doubled the expectations from the film.

It is reported that several leading distributors were interested to acquire the theatrical rights of NOTA for various areas. But KE Gnanavel Raja, who has bankrolled it under Studio Green, has only sold out the international rights, which have reportedly fetched him Rs 3.50 crore. Rest all other rights with him only.

It is known that Studio Green is one of film production and distribution companies in India. This Chennai-based company, which was founded in 2006, has decided the distributors NOTA in most of the areas across the domestic market. The value of its worldwide theatrical rights is pegged at approximately Rs 25 crore.

NOTA has been made with a moderate budget and KE Gnanavel Raja has shelled out a good amount of money on its publicity. The producer has reportedly sold its digital rights, which have recovered most of its cost. Considering its hype, the movie is expected to fetch a huge profit share for its makers.

NOTA (None of the above) is a political thriller film, which has been written by Shan Karuppusamy and directed by Anand Shankar. Vijay Deverakonda and Mehreen Pirzada are playing the lead roles in the film. Nassar, Sathyaraj, Yashika Aannand, Anastasia Maslova, Sanchana Natarajan, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and MS Bhaskar are seen in the supporting cast of the movie.