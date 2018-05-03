There are a lot of smartphones coming this year, ranging from OnePlus 6 to new iPhones and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. But one of the handsets making the headlines recently is from Nokia, widely expected to be Nokia X or X6. Now, a video has surfaced online to show the rumored handset in its full glory.

Nokia X has been leaked images in the past and the latest video adds to the pile. The hands-on video was leaked on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, offering a closer glimpse of the upcoming smartphone, but it fails to show the presence of the notch as seen in previous leaks.

The brief 12-second video showing the Nokia X smartphone confirms a few things that align with earlier leaks. It shows a dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner at the back, which likely is made of glass. The front design shows minimal bezels on the sides and the volume and power buttons are seen on the right side.

Nokia branding can be seen at the back, just below the fingerprint scanner, and on the front below the display. If this is the design we're expecting to see from Nokia, it's likely going to create quite a buzz ahead of the anticipated launch of OnePlus 6.

As for the official debut, Nokia is expected to launch the Nokia X at an event in Beijing on May 16. Courtesy of previous leaks, we have a vague idea of what to expect in terms of specifications.

Nokia X is expected to feature a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Carl ZEISS branded 12MP dual cameras at the back and the front camera of unknown megapixels with a dedicated flash to identify user's face in low light, which will help in taking selfies as well as facial unlocking.

Nokia X is likely to get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, which will be paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. Depending on the model, the handset will offer 64GB or 128GB storage. Another noteworthy feature is going to run pure Android 8.1 Oreo.

With these features, the Nokia X is expected to be priced around ¥1,599 (approx. $253/€207/Rs 16,882). But rumors also suggest that the company might launch another variant with MediaTek P60 chipset, which will cost slightly higher around ¥1,799(roughly $284/€233/Rs 18,994).

HMD Global hasn't confirmed the launch of Nokia X yet, but it is likely going to reveal more information closer to the official release. In the meantime, watch the leaked video embedded below: