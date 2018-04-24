HMD Global Oy's upcoming smartphone Nokia X has received the nod from the telecommunication agency in China and is a step closer to making the official debut.

Smartphone models TA-1099 and TA-1109 — understood to be variants of Nokia X — have cleared the Compulsory Certification of China (CCC aka 3C), reported community blog NokiaMob.net. The document also revealed that the devices will support 5V/2A power intake, which means that it won't have the fast charging capability.

There is no word on the key specifications of Nokia X, but it is expected to be better endowed than the original Nokia X, which was launched in 2014, just before Nokia was acquired by Microsoft.

The first generation Nokia X came with 4.0-inch WVGA (800x480p) IPS LCD screen with pixel density of 233 ppi (pixels per inch) and ran X Software v1.0, a tweaked AOSP (Android Open Source Project) OS.

This year, Nokia X (2018) will have a better hardware on par with rival brands in the budget segment. Also, unlike the original, which ran a forked version of AOSP software, the new generation Nokia X is expected to be powered by a pure Android, most probably v8.1 Oreo.

Recently, HMD Global Oy had started a promotional campaign with posters showing two phones interposed to form 'X' like formation. It is set to launch April 27

Going by the image, Nokia X is likely to sport a curved 2.5D glass cover on the edges and come with the metallic shell on the back.

We just have to wait a few days to know what HMD Global Oy has in store for fans.

