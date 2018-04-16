In 2014, Nokia, just before being acquired by Microsoft, launched the company's first ever Android-powered Nokia X. It was also the company's last device with Google mobile OS until the Nokia 6 broke covers in early 2017.

Now, it has come to light that HMD Global Oy, the sole licensee of Nokia brand is bringing the nostalgia-inducing Nokia X back. The company has begun campaigning in China with posters showing two phones interposed to form 'X' like formation and set to launch on April 27, Chinese blog ITHome reported.

Going by the image, Nokia X is likely to sport a curved 2.5D glass cover on the edges and come with the metallic shell on the back.

Unlike the original, which ran a forked version of AOSP (Android Open Source Project) software, the new generation Nokia X is expected to be powered by pure Android, most probably v8.1 Oreo.

Other key specifications such as screen size, resolution, processor, RAM, storage, camera and battery capacity are yet to be ascertained.

Since the device launch is so near, more details are expected to hit the Internet soon.

In a related development, HMD Global Oy launched a new line of Android phones—Nokia 6 (2018), 7 Plus and 8 Sirocco edition in India.

