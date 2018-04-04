Finnish technology major HMD Global Oy officially launched April 4 the new line of Nokia-branded phones in New Delhi. The new Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco edition, which made their official debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in late February, will hit stores in India from April 6.

Nokia 8 Sirocco: Salient features

As the name suggests, the Nokia 8 Sirocco edition is an advanced version of the original Nokia 8. It flaunts a high-grade metallic shell made of stainless steel on the back and a 5.5-inch QHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) pOLED display having 700-nit brightness. It is protected by sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Furthermore, Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with IP67 water-and-dust certifications, meaning users can take the device for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive for up to three feet underwater, for close to 30 minutes.

Inside, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD), Gen 1 NFC and a 3,260mAh battery with fast-charging (Qi Wireless Charging standard) via a Type-C 3.1 USB port.

As far as the camera is concerned, it houses a 12 MP primary shooter with 2L7 wide-angle lens, 1.4um pixel size, f/1.7 aperture that is complemented by a 13MP secondary snapper with the 3M3 Telephoto lens, 1.0um pixel size, f/2.6 aperture, dual-tone flash and 2x optical zoom. Below these, it houses a fingerprint sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with 1.4um pixel size.

Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available for pre-order from April 20 via Flipkart (online) and select retail chains. It will hit the stores April 30 for Rs 49,999 in the black color option.

Nokia 7 Plus: Key specifications

It sports a bigger 6-inch full HD+ (2160 × 1080 pixels) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio to offer a cinematic viewing experience. It features a 2.5D curved glass cover with a Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.

Inside, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 64GB storage with microSD card slot, and a dual-camera setup. One of these is a 12MP primary shooter with F1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size with ZEISS optics, and the secondary is a 13MP snapper with 1.0µm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture with ZEISS optics and dual-tone LED flash. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optic lens.

Nokia 7 Plus will be available for pre-order for Rs 25,999 on Amazon (online exclusive), Nokia stores and select retail chains from April 20. It will available for purchase from April 30 in Black Copper and White Copper color options.

Nokia 6 (2018): All you need to know

The new Nokia 6 flaunts a 5.5-inch full-HD screen having 2.5D curved glass cover with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, pure Android 8.0 Oreo, 3,000mAh battery with fast-charging, a 16MP rear camera with F2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, ZEISS optics, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The company has also promised to release a software update with camera improvements including the Nokia's Dual Sight / Bothie feature, which is available in the flagship Nokia 8 series.

The new Nokia 6 will be available in 3GB RAM+32GB storage configuration for Rs 16,999 in three shades — Black Copper, White Iron, and Blue Gold. It will be available exclusively offline via Nokia mobile shops and also in select affiliated retail chains with a special cashback offer from April 6.

