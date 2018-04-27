Nokia X6 is said to come with Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display

Nokia X6 will be made in two CPU variants--one having MediaTek and another with Qualcomm

HMD Global Oy is hosting a product launch event later today in China April 27, wherein two Nokia branded phones are expected to make their debut. But, before the company could officially unveil the devices, all crucial details including design, key specifications, and price details have surfaced on social media sites, leaving very little room for imagination for fans.

When Nokia 6 (2018), 7 Plus and 8 Sirocco edition made their debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, many fans and critics appreciated HMD Global Oy for sticking to the original design for its new mobiles and not aping Apple iPhone X, like other Android phone makers. But, it looks like the Finnish company has succumbed to the market trend.

A tipster has shared a picture of the Nokia X6 on Weibo revealing that the phone will sport 5.8-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) with 19:9 aspect ratio and feature Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display. It also houses a front-camera with LED flash, probably assist in detecting owner's face to unlock home screen in low-light condition.

At the base, Nokia X6 has a slim bezel with no physical buttons, but it does come with 'Nokia' brand engraving.

On the back, it will feature vertically-aligned dual-camera with LED flash and fingerprint sensors below it. The design looks strikingly similar to the Nokia 7 Plus.

As far as internal hardware is concerned, Nokia X6 is said to run on Android Oreo 8.1 OS and come with ZEISS branded 12MP dual camera. It will be available in two configuration—4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

And also, depending on the region of sale, the company is expected to release Nokia X6 with different processors—MediaTek and Qualcomm. As per sources, Nokia X6 with MediaTek P60 CPU is expected priced around ¥1,799(roughly $284/€233/Rs 18,994).

On the other hand, Nokia X6 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor is said to cost around ¥1,599 (approx. $253/€207/Rs 16,882).

Besides Nokia X6, HMD Global is expected to announce a budget phone dubbed as Nokia X (2018). It is said to be a successor to 2014-series Nokia X, which was the first Nokia-branded Android phone. Also, unlike the original, which ran a forked version of AOSP software, the new generation Nokia X is expected to be powered by a pure Android, most probably v8.1 Oreo.

So far, HMD Global Oy has not responded to speculations. We just have to wait for few more hours to know what the company has in store for fans.

