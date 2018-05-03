Before OnePlus could officially announce the new OnePlus 6, it's partner bank HDFC has listed the Android flagship on its Smartbuy page revealing key specifications and price details.

OnePlus 6 is expected to come in three variants, but HDFC has posted only one model (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) for Rs 39,999. It also says OnePlus 6 will come with a 5.7-inch display with Apple iPhone X-like notch, Android Oreo software, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, 3,500mAh battery with Dash charge, Bluetooth v5.0, Near Field Communication (NFC),

In terms of imaging, OnePlus 6 is said to have two 16MP cameras with dual-LED flash on the back and a 24 MP front snapper.

All the aforementioned data be it the price and specification, are in line with previous reports and we believe this might be the real deal.

The interesting thing about the OnePlus 6 listed on HDFC Smartbuy page is that the device is shown to have fingerprint impression at the bottom of the display panel, hinting it might come with the in-display biometric sensor. But, previously leaked images had shown the OnePlus device with a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the back, below the dual-camera in the center.

Another anomaly we spotted on HDFC Smartbuy page is that it shows OnePlus 6 with 1800x3200p display resolution, meaning it will have 16:9 aspect ratio. This again contradicts official information given by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, last month, who said OnePlus 6 will come with 19:9 aspect ratio.

So far OnePlus has not made any comments on the HDFC's goof up. We just have to wait till May 16 to know what the company has in store.

In India, OnePlus is also hosting local OnePlus 6 launch event in Mumbai on May 17 and also slated to set up pop-up experience-cum-sale zones in eight cities on May 21 and 22.

