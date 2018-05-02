The most awaited flagship of 2018 — OnePlus 6 — is all set to make the global debut on May 16 in London and the company, which is active on social media is building hype around the device with teasers. They have received an overwhelming response from the public, especially in India. Now, the company has announced to set up pop-up consumer experience-cum-sale zones in select cities for two days later this month.

OnePlus is slated to open pop-up shops in eight Indian cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune for two days. It will be open from 3:30pm to 8pm on May 21, and between 11am and 7pm on May 22.

List of OnePlus 6 pop-up store venue details:

High Street Phoenix (Mumbai)

Phoenix Market City (Pune)

The Forum Vijaya (Chennai)

The Forum Sujana (Hyderabad)

Delhi-DLF Place Saket (Delhi)

South City Mall (Kolkata)

Gulmohar Park Mall (Ahmedabad)

OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road (Bengaluru)

"Since the OnePlus 2, we've held pop-ups for our new product launches in cities around the world, with hundreds of people turning up every time at each of them" OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said in a statement. "It's incredible to experience the passion and the excitement of our community during pop-ups, it's a real celebration. I am very thankful for all of their support and the motivation they bring to us," Pei added.

Since the stocks are limited, it will be offered on 'first-come, first-serve' basis. Prospective consumers are advised to come early to make sure they secure their OnePlus 6 and the exclusive OnePlus goodies. Interested people can RSVP the company confirming that they are coming to the pop-up store at that particular local venue (HERE).

OnePlus 6: All you need to know about the Android flagship

As per the information we have gathered so far, OnePlus 6 is confirmed to sport an Apple iPhone X-inspired design but only on the front side. It is said to feature a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch, which is said to house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the rear side, OnePlus 6 will house a vertically-aligned dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers having F1.7 aperture and a fingerprint sensor below it.

The upcoming Android flagship is also confirmed to come with glass back hinting the device will support wireless charging, which was sorely missed in the almost perfect predecessor (OnePlus 5T).

Also, OnePlus 6 is expected to come with IP68 certification, meaning the phone will be able to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

Other expected features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the base model (6GB RAM+64GB storage) is expected to cost Rs 36,999.

And the second top-end model (with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is expected to set you back by Rs 39,999. There is no word on the third variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage), but going by the aforementioned price pattern, it is most likely to be priced Rs 42,999.

OnePlus is also releasing special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition (with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage) in India on May 21 and will be exclusively available on Amazon, but we are not sure it will be priced same as the original (Rs 42,999) or not.

We just have to wait a few more weeks to know how much it will cost.

