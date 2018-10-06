HMD Global Oy laid out the Android Pie release schedule for the media at the recently concluded Nokia 7.1 launch event.

The company has confirmed to release the Google's sweet baked dish-flavoured OS update to Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus by the end of October. Also, it promised to expand the software rollout for Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco in November.

Recently, HMD Global got panned for the delay in releasing Android Pie to the Nokia 7 Plus, as OnePlus despite not being part of the Android One program, it beat the Finnish company by rolling the major update to the OnePlus 6.

Many were concerned whether HMD Global Oy would fulfil the timely deployment of a major software update to other Nokia phones by the end of 2019. Now, with the announcement, HMD Global Oy is finally living up to its promise.

Here's what to expect in Android Pie:

Android 9 Pie introduces several critical security features, including a standardised biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

One of the key aspects of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It comes with the Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received. It offers an overview of how much obsessed the owners are with their phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

