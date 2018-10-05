After weeks of rumours, HMD Global Oy finally pulled the wraps off the new Nokia 7.1 series in London.

Like all the previously launched HMD Global phones, Nokia 7.1 is also a Google affiliated Android One series model. It runs of pure Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and is slated to get latest Android 9.0 Pie as early as next month, the company confirmed during the unveiling event.

Another notable aspect of the new Nokia 7.1 is the photography hardware. It boasts ZEISS Optics-based dual camera, one 12MP sensor with F1.8 aperture and a secondary 5MP sensor with F2.4 aperture. On the front, it houses equally impressive 8MP with F2.0 aperture, which guarantees good selfies even in low light conditions.

Nokia 7.1 sports a 5.84-inch screen with iPhone X-like notch on top. It is the company's first phone to boast PureDisplay technology which enables support for HDR contents on Amazon, Netflix and other media streaming service, a very rare feature in the mid-range segment.

On the back, it features glossy glass on the shell and metallic (6000 series aluminium) rim on the sides, which not only offers stability to the structure to phone but also adds value by offering premium and visually appealing exterior look.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,060mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a full day under mixed usage.

The Nokia 7.1 will be made available in Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel in select markets from October. It comes in two variants - 3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for €319 (around $367/Rs 27,010) and €349 (approx. $401/Rs 29,550), respectively. Nokia 7.1 is slated to get released in India later this month and will cost less compared to Europe markets.

Besides the new Nokia 7.1, HMD Global unveiled the new audio accessories--Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones.

The new Nokia True Wireless Earbuds weighs just 5 gram and offers voice calls with up to 3.5 hours play time. It comes with pocketable charging case holding three charges (giving you a total of up to 16 hours of quality audio entertainment including the charging case power).

On the other hand, Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones features a neckband that is designed to nestle comfortably around the neck. It offers with up to 10 hours of playback time from a single charge. It also boasts built-in vibration function alerts the user of incoming calls, and with the smart magnetic earbuds, users can simply separate them from each other to answer calls or play music without having to take the smartphone out of their pocket, the company claims.

Prices of the new audio accessories will be revealed in local launch events. Stay tuned.

Key specifications of Nokia 7.1:

Model Nokia 7.1 Display 5.84-inch PureDisplay full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Aspect ratio: 19:9 OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie will be released in November) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core RAM 3GB/4GB LPPDDR4 x Storage 32GB/64GB eMMC 5.1, + expandable up to 400GB Camera Main: ZEISS Optics-based dual 12 MP with 2PD/AF/F1.8/1.28µm+ 5MP (with BW/FF/F2.4/1.12µm) lens with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 8MP with F2.0 and fixed focus Battery 3,060mAh Network 4G LTE Cat.6 (300 MBps download speed/50MBps upload speed) Add-ons Dual-SIM (select markets), fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Type C USB port, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, Near Field Communication (NFC), 3.5 mm audio jack, Dimensions 149.7 x 71.18 x 9.14 mm Weight 160g Colours Gloss Midnight Blue/ Gloss Steel Price 3GB RAM + 32GB storage: €319 (around $367/Rs 27,010)

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: €349 (approx. $401/Rs 29,550)

Stay tuned.