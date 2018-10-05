Motorola's new Android One series Moto One Power was unveiled on 24 September and now it will finally be up for grabs later today in India.

The new Moto One Power will be available for purchase 12 pm on October 5 for Rs 15,999 exclusively on Flipkart.

As part of promotional launch programme, consumers can avail 10% discount via Mastercard debit/credit card. Even Axis Buzz card holders are also entitled to the same benefits. There is also No Cost EMI plans start at Rs 2,677 per month.

The Moto One Power flaunt Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the screen with the 6.2-inch full HD+ screen having aspect ratio is 19:9. On the back, it sports a metallic-shell with long capsule housing a dual-camera setup with LED flash between them.

A key attribute of the Motorola device is the battery. It houses a 5,000mAh cell, which is more than adequate to keep the phone running for two days under mixed usage. The device also boasts TurboCharge technology, wherein 20 minutes of charging is sufficient to offer six hours of talk time.

Another notable aspect of Moto One Power is that it is an official Google affiliated phone. It runs pure Android 8.1 Oreo and is guaranteed to get Android Pie soon.

It also eligible for next year's major update Android Q. Furthermore, it will also be getting regular security patches for three years from the launch date.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB with the option to expand up to 256GB, a dual-camera 16MP+5MP with LED flash on the back and a 12MP shooter on the front.

It can be noted that the Moto One Power's camera hardware comes integrated with Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Google Lens and Portrait mode, which enables users to make the background of the subject blur to get Bokeh effect.

Is Motorola Moto One Power worth buying?

For its price and feature-rich hardware particularly the camera, Moto One Power is a smart buy.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto One Power:

Models Moto One Power Display 6.2-inch full HD+(2460x1080p) Max Vision screen Aspect ratio: 19:9 OS Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable to Android 9 Pie) Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 509 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main: 16MP + 5MP with LED flash, full HD video recording, Bokeh effect, Google Lens integration, 4K video recording

Front: 12MP sensor with 1.25µm pixel size, selfie portrait mode, auto HDR, Beauty mode, Professional mode Battery 5,000mAh with TurboPower fast charging;20 minutes charging enough to get six hours of talk time Network 4G-LTE (with VoLTE: Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons P2i water-repellent coating, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), GPS+GLONASS Dimensions 155.8×75.9×9.98 mm Weight 170g Price 4GB RAM +64GB storage: Rs 15,999