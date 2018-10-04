With less than a week left for the Pixel 3 series launch, Google has posted a mock teaser on Twitter taunting a rumour related to the mini Pixel phone.

It was speculated that Google might make a surprise announcement about a third Pixel 3 model with a considerably small structure compared to the regular 5.0-inch Pixel 3 and 6.0-inch Pixel 3 XL.

Now, the company has asked the rumour mongers how small will be the mini Pixel and also posted a graphic teaser lining multiple un-branded phones in different sizes on a coffee table and the smallest tagged to a keychain.

It finally concludes by asking fans to wait for October 9 to know more about the exciting new product line and also shared the URL link to the web streaming page, where interested tech enthusiasts can watch the entire programme live online.

"We've heard rumours of a mini Pixel. Which begs the question of how "mini" is too mini? We have a feeling the next one will be a bit bigger than this. Tune in on 10/9 to see for yourself".

Google Pixel 3 series: All you need to know

As said before, there will no third Pixel phone this year. The company is bringing two variants of Pixel 3—one generic Pixel 3 and larger screen model Pixel 3 XL, which will replace the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL, respectively.

They both will share the same design language, but only on the back. Pixel 3 series will come with dual-tone glass-and-metal finish body. The glass will cover only the top-most part including the camera, while rest of the back side will have metal and the fingerprint sensor will be out of the glass enclosure.

However, on the front side, the standard 5.0-inch Pixel 3 will flaunt normal display with 18:9 aspect ratio that offers cinematic viewing experience without the obstructive notch.

The Pixel 3 XL will be coming with iPhone X-like uni-brow on top and recently leaked images have indicated that it has a very odd looking big notch on top. Recent reports have claimed that Google is incorporating two cameras and front-facing speakers and that's probably why it will have a thick notch.

For obvious reasons, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will have the different battery capacity to meet the demand of display. Rest assured, the devices will have sufficient cell capacity to run a whole day under mixed usage thanks to optimised Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU and power-efficient OLED-based display.

Sadly, the 3.5mm audio jack will not be making its return in the Pixel 3 series. On a positive note, Google is said to offer Type C-to-3.55 mm port connector dongle in the retail box.

Both the devices will come with Android Pie out-of-the-box and will be eligible for a minimum of three years of software support (until 2021).

The recently released Pixel 3 teaser has also confirmed that the new device will boast Active Edge. Yes, it is already available in Pixel 2 series, but the company is hinting that the new phones will do more functions which means that the device owner can customise 'Active Edge' to open third-party apps or do the specific operation. This will definitely bring more value added to a product, which is expected cost upward of $700.

For those unaware, Active Edge feature in the Pixel 2 series' frame is used to trigger just the Google Assistant and silence the notification ring. Users can even adjust the squeeze sensitivity – hard press, medium and light-- of the device's rim to trigger the Google Assistant.

Google has already begun sending emails to Pixel 2 series owners in select global regions that Pixel 3 will be available for pre-order on the launch date 9 October itself. We hope the company releases the new devices in India in the same time frame.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Google hardware.